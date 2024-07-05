Liberty Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 7,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 73,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

