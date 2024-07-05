Lisk (LSK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.58 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $116.78 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

