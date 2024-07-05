Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $0.38 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,086,528 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,060,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00380607 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $87.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
