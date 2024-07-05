Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,286 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,764. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.