Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after buying an additional 355,935 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,541,000.

CGUS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 633,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,141. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

