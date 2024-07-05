Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. 6,372,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,264,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $229.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.