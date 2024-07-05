Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. 383,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,253. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

