Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Intel by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 45,272,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,455,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

