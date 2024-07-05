Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 490.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 248,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,381,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.99. 7,630,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451,454. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

