Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading 1.3% Higher

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Loncor Gold Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

About Loncor Gold

(Get Free Report)

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.