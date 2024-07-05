Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 1.7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90. 9,463,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 29,763,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

