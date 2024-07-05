Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.26. 798,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,700. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.73.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.