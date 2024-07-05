Lumi Credits Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,165.54 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

