Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 186,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 254,214 shares.The stock last traded at $48.10 and had previously closed at $47.94.

Magnificent Seven ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.46 million, a P/E ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64.

Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

