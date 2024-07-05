Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Equities analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $65,219.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $65,219.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,629 shares of company stock worth $1,323,232. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Magnite by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Magnite by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

