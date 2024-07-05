Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 11% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $17.76 million and $252,068.25 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,718.33 or 1.00015129 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000364 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $234,541.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”



