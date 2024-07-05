Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $1.98. Maiden shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 39,824 shares changing hands.
Maiden Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.27.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 26.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Maiden
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Maiden
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.