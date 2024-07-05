Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $1.98. Maiden shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 39,824 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 26.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Maiden by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Maiden by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Maiden by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 76,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Maiden by 48.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Maiden by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

