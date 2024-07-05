Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Makita Stock Performance

Makita has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

