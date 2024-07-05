Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

LOAN opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

