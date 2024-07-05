Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

