Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.63) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.63). Approximately 49,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 535,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.49).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 710 ($8.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 155 ($1.96) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.78%.
In other news, insider Lord Ashcroft bought 3,422,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £18,756,993.32 ($23,725,010.52). 23.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
