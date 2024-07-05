Martin Brand Sells 27,772 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($118.06), for a total transaction of £2,592,238.48 ($3,278,824.29).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($117.24), for a total transaction of £2,269,700.03 ($2,870,857.61).
  • On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($115.73), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,657,414,635.09).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.4 %

LON LSEG opened at GBX 9,274 ($117.30) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,784 ($98.46) and a 12 month high of £110.80 ($140.15). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,278.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,819.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.45) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($139.13) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,347 ($105.58).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

