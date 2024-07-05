Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $34,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,126.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 548,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 540,072 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 743,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 472,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,955.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 462,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 450,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

