Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BOX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of BOX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. 77,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

