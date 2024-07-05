Medicure (CVE:MPH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.17. Medicure shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 700 shares.

Medicure Trading Up 14.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of C$5.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0749258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.