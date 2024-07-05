MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

