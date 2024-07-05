Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $100.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $87.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,313,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

