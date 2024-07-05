MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.92

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and traded as low as $20.37. MGM China shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 235 shares traded.

MGM China Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Get MGM China alerts:

MGM China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from MGM China’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. MGM China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.