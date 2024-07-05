MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $483.00 and last traded at $484.87. Approximately 11,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 35,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.68.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $353.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $517.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

