Mina (MINA) Trading Down 23.4% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Mina has a total market cap of $458.52 million and $32.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,171,967,033 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,073,057 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,171,762,273.8400393 with 1,127,671,072.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.49026159 USD and is down -7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $33,345,404.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

