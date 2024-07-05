Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,275. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

