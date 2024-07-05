monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $249.10

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $249.10 and last traded at $248.98, with a volume of 395963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNDY. Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.24.

The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.31, a PEG ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.14.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in monday.com by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $1,400,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 803.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 1,626.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

