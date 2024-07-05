MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Up 6.9%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.22. Approximately 94,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 188,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ML. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

MoneyLion Stock Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $746.29 million, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.74.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,049,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $550,915.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,833,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $1,840,641.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

