Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky Sells 3,400 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.7 %

MORN opened at $301.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.44 and its 200-day moving average is $291.60. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.97 and a 1-year high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

