Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Shares Up 0.5%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 8,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 31,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Mowi ASA Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

