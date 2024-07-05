Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 251,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after acquiring an additional 789,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

