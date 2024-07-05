National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NGG stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

