National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Down 4.7%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.87. 109,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 86,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The company has a market cap of $532.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in National Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in National Research by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in National Research by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Research by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

