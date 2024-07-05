Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $3.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,652,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $29,137.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Deep Track Capital, Lp sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $99,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,344,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,652,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,505 shares of company stock valued at $165,089 over the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 300.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,509 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,841,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,589 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,138,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.66. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

