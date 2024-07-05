NetMind Token (NMT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.36 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $153.36 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00007283 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,220,264 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 4.29989443 USD and is down -14.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $4,688,595.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

