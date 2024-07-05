Nexum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $98.75 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nexum has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $98.75 million and approximately $54,019.16 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

