Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Down 1.6%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

About Nihon M&A Center

(Get Free Report)

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.