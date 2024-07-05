NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 0%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.09 and last traded at $75.25. 5,699,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 10,701,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

