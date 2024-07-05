NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $4.87

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $4.73. NIO shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 13,362,605 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

