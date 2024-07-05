Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.78.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 56.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

