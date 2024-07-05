Norden Group LLC Buys 723 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $235.52. 877,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,224. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.99 and a 200 day moving average of $243.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

