Norden Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 425.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.