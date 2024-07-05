Norden Group LLC Invests $1.29 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PDD by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 58.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 22.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 161,175 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the first quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 57.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,506,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.26 and its 200 day moving average is $134.55.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

