Norden Group LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,512 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 4,370,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

