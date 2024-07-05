Norden Group LLC Purchases New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 417,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.99. 234,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.